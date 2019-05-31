Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday took to Twitter to congratulate Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi who took oath of office and secrecy by President of India Thursday.

“Congratulate @dpradhanbjp ji and @pcsarangi ji on being sworn in as Union ministers. Wish you success in living upto the aspirations of every single Indian and presenting the voice of #Odisha at Center,” Patnaik tweeted (SIC).

While Pradhan has been allotted a cabinet rank, Sarangi gets a Minister of State rank in Modi’s new union Council of Ministers.

The fifth-term Chief Minister had also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on taking oath Thursday.

“Congratulate @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time. Best wishes to your entire team to take India further on the path of inclusive development. Look forward to working together for a prosperous #NewOdisha,” he had tweeted.