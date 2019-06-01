Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated who was elected unanimously as the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister said Patro has been a member of the House since 1990 and has highlighted the problems and requirements of the people.

According to the CM, Patro has deep concern for the weaker sections of the people and has served efficiently as a minister under various governments. Patnaik added that he was sure Patro will be a successful Speaker.

The chief minister thanked all the members of the house for electing Patro as the Speaker and requested the members to extend their support and cooperation to the Speaker in discharging his duties.

“Since the Legislative Assembly is an exalted pillar of democracy, all of us should uphold the dignity of the august House by our conduct,” he said.

The chief minister also thanked Amar Prasad Satpathy for discharging his duties as the pro-tem Speaker and successfully conducting the proceedings of the House.

Satpathy congratulated Patro on being elected as the Speaker. He said Patro, who has been a member of the House since 1990, will perform the duties of the Speaker most efficiently with his vast legislative experience, rapport with other members and his administrative ability.

Satpathy hoped that during his tenure as Speaker, Patro will uphold the dignity of the august House and said, ”I am sure all members of the House will cooperate with him in conducting the business of the House most successfully.”

Narasingha Mishra of the Congress also congratulated Patro and requested him to ensure that all members of the House get justice.

Lone CPI(M) member Laxman Munda also spoke on the occasion.

Patro thanked all members including the Chief Minister and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister for unanimously electing him as the Speaker of the Odisha legislative Assembly. He requested all members to maintain the dignity of the House.

The absence of members of the Bharatiya Janata Party during the election of the Speaker drew sharp criticism.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh described the absence of the BJP members as very unfortunate. Arukh regretted that though all the members of the house were informed about the election of Speaker well in advance, none of the BJP members turned up for the event.

Narasingha Mishra also disapproved of the absence of the BJP members during the election of the Speaker and described it as a danger to democracy.