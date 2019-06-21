Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday expressed his profound grief over the death of several people in a road accident in Kulu district of Himachal Pradesh and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

As many as 44 people were killed and 32 injured when a private bus rolled down and fell into a gorge 300 metre down the road near Doth March in Banjara Tehsil in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh Thursday.

Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives in the bus accident in #Kullu district of #HimachalPradesh. Wish the bereaved families have courage to overcome the irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 21, 2019

Shocked by the incident, Patnaik tweeted ”Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives in the bus accident in #Kullu district of #Himachal Pradesh.”

“Wish the bereaved families have courage to overcome the irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” the Chief Minister said.