Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Stating that the Union Budget 2019-20 speaks of medium to long-term vision of the government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Friday, said the Budget is good for the country. However, these need to be backed by commensurate budgetary allocations, he said.

Welcoming higher allocation for sectors like health, education, skill development, drinking water, livelihood mission, women and child development, Naveen said, “The decreased allocation for MGNREGA, core schemes for SC, ST and other vulnerable groups and pension under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) is a cause for concern.”

The Chief Minister also welcomed the hike in allocation for railway projects. “I hope the railway projects in Odisha would be fast-tracked with adequate allocation. However, reduced allocation for National Highways (NHs) would adversely affect the inter-state connectivity,” he pointed out.

The Union Budget also lays emphasis on rural connectivity through PMGSY, housing through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Swachh Bharat Mission. However, Naveen said that these need to be backed by allocating funds.

Wishing the Union government would have enhanced the quantum of assistance to farmers under PM-KISAN at par with the state’s KALIA scheme, Naveen hoped that landless labourers and share croppers were included in its fold.

“The imposition of cess and surcharges by the Centre which remained outside the divisible pool further reduces the resources available to the states,” he added.

Calling the Budget “a visionary statement of the Modi government”, Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka said, “Hike in petrol and diesel cess, customs duty is unfortunate. It will lead to price hike in the country.”

But there are some good points like emphasis on skill development, women empowerment and artificial intelligence, he said, adding, “It remains to be seen how much budgetary allocation is given to these sectors.”