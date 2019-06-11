New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister, and sought Central assistance of Rs 5000 crore for rehabilitation and restoration work after cyclone Fani devastated Odisha.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the special category status demand for the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patnaik said that he also sought increase in Coal royalty and 5 lakh pucca houses for the people of Odisha.

“I requested him (PM Modi) for Special Category Status for Odisha. We have been hit by the recent cyclone which has done a great deal of damage. I asked for Rs 5000 crore and 5 lakh pucca houses for the cyclone affected people. I asked for revision of coal royalty which has not been done for a number of years. It will give us a lot of revenue to help us,” he said.

“There was no discussion on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post,” he added.

The meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for 20 minutes. He also congratulated Narendra Modi for his second term as prime minister.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan later in the day.

It is to be mentioned here that the CM is in the national capital on a weeklong visit. He will attend the meeting of NITI Aayog June 15.