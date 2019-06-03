Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi June 8. According to sources, Naveen along with a team from his Council of Ministers would meet Modi to congratulate him for taking over charge as the PM for the second time and press for crucial demands including financial aid to undertake restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. Naveen may also meet two or three Union ministers during the visit. “We are consulting with the PMO and other ministries for the meeting. Nothing has been finalised so far,” said a senior official of state government. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after 2019 elections.