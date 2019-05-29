Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik took oath for a record fifth time as Chief Minister of Odisha at an elaborate function organized at Exhibition Grounds here Wednesday morning. Patnaik was sworn-in to office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal.

This is 72-year-old Patnaik’s fifth consecutive term at the helm of affairs of the state government which is unprecedented in Odisha’s history.

Patnaik is not only the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, but also ranks high among those who have headed state cabinets for a lengthy period. Currently at number seven – he is likely to become the longest serving head of any state government in India by beating Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim who remained Chief Minister of the state for 24 years and 165 days — if he completes his term of five years. Patnaik has been in office since March 5, 2000.

Along with Naveen, 20 other ministers also took oath for their offices Wednesday. The strength of Patnaik’s council of ministers is at 21 including himself. This is less than 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly as prescribed by the Sarkaria Commission.

The legislators to have found place in his cabinet are – Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabh Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, and Tukuni Sahu.

There also are nine ministers of state. They are – Ashok Chandra Panda, Sameer Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

There are 10 new faces in the new council of ministers. They are – Telkoi MLA Premaanda Nayak, Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu, Nimapara MLA Sameer Das, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian, Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das, Junagarh MLA Dibyashankar Mishra, Bissam Cuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka, Simulia MLA Jyotiprakash Panigarhi, and Kakatpur MLA Tusharkanti Behera.

It also has two women members. They are – Tukuni Sahu in Cabinet rank and Padmini Dian who will hold a Minister of State rank.

Portfolio allocation for these ministers is yet to be announced.

Veteran party leader Surya Narayan Patro is slated to be the Speaker of the House.

For the first time in the last two decades, Patnaik held the swearing-in ceremony in open. It was attended by some prominent dignitaries from different fields including industry, art, culture, education and civil society. Patnaik’s elder sister and noted writer Gita Mehta and his brother Prem Patnaik were also seen in the event.

It may be mentioned here that his party BJD secured 112 seats in the 147 member Odisha Legislative Assembly in the recently concluded elections. The BJP has bagged 23 while the Congress has managed to win nine Assembly seats in the state. The remaining two seats went to an independents and a CPI(M) candidate.