Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released Wednesday the vision document ‘Economic Possibilities for Odisha – towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy’. The document has been jointly prepared by JSW Group and PwC India.

Releasing the report, Naveen said that Odisha, having huge natural resources, is on its way to achieve this objective through its investment friendly policies, infra connectivity and skilled manpower. Odisha will take a central role in driving the national growth as a manufacturing hub, the CM added.

The global economy has grown over three times in the past three decades, and it is projected that it could grow more than double in size by 2050.

The potential of mineral-based industries in Odisha along with other sectors like agriculture, food processing, creative industries, MSMEs, women entrepreneurship will play an important role in making Odisha a one trillion dollar economy, emphasised Naveen.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of JSW Sajjan Jindal emphasised on the role of regional economies in making India a 10 trillion dollar economy. He described Odisha as the ‘hidden gem’ of India.

The vision document stresses on the unique competitive advantages of Odisha over other states, and its potential to become the export hub for metal products across the world.

Senior officials of the State Government, along with top executives of the JSW Group and PwC India attended the meeting.

PNN