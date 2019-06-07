Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi June 11 in New Delhi to hold talks on various crucial issues. This will be the CM’s first meeting with the PM after the declaration of election results.

According to sources, Patnaik, who will be accompanied by BJD MPs, is likely to have discussion on restoration work after the havoc created by cyclone FANI May 3 and the state’s participation in the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Meanwhile, speculations are on rife that the BJD supremo will also pitch for appointment of MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha. Patnaik is also likely to meet some other Union Ministers during his visit.