Bijepur: BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has emerged winner in Bijepur assembly seat, defeating his nearest opponent BJP’s Sanat Kumar Gartia by a huge margin of 57, 122 votes.

Apart from the CM and Gartia, Congress’ Ripunath Seth, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ashok Kalet and Independent candidates Birendra Kumar Bag and Purnachandra Panda were also contesting from this seat.

The Chief Minister received 1,10, 604 votes, which is 7,733 votes more than the party had received in the by-elections here.

In the last by-election, 1, 02, 871 votes were polled for Rita Sahu while BJP’s candidate got 60 938 votes.

This election, BJP’s Sanat Kumar Gartia got 53,482 votes. Congress’ Ripunath Seth was in third position securing 14,344 votes.

The CM’s triumph has certainly increased the morale of the local workers here.

