Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday greeted people of Odisha on Raja festival.
Patnaik, who is currently in New Delhi on a seven-day-long trip, took to micro blogging site Twitter to wish the people of the state.
ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଅନନ୍ୟ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ଗଣପର୍ବ ରଜ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ଆମ ଗୌରବମୟ ପରମ୍ପରାର ପ୍ରତୀକ ଏହି ପର୍ବ ସମାଜରେ ଆନନ୍ଦ, ଉତ୍ସାହ ଓ ଉଲ୍ଲାସ ଭରିଦେଉ। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/UotOAMC0bV
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 14, 2019
He wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone on this auspicious three-day long celebration.
PNN
Leave a Reply