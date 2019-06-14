Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday greeted people of Odisha on Raja festival.

Patnaik, who is currently in New Delhi on a seven-day-long trip, took to micro blogging site Twitter to wish the people of the state.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଅନନ୍ୟ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ଗଣପର୍ବ ରଜ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ଆମ ଗୌରବମୟ ପରମ୍ପରାର ପ୍ରତୀକ ଏହି ପର୍ବ ସମାଜରେ ଆନନ୍ଦ, ଉତ୍ସାହ ଓ ଉଲ୍ଲାସ ଭରିଦେଉ। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/UotOAMC0bV — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 14, 2019

He wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone on this auspicious three-day long celebration.

PNN