Bhubaneswar: The stage is all set for the swearing-in ceremony of Naveen Patnaik who will take oath as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth consecutive term. The ceremony will be held at the Exhibition Ground here at 10.30 am Wednesday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal will administer the oath of office and secrecy to a 21- member strong council of ministers.

According to reliable sources, senior MLA Surya Narayan Patro will be the Speaker of the 16th Assembly while senior most woman legislator Pramila Mallick will be appointed as government chief whip.

Senior BJD legislators Naba Kishore Das from Jharsuguda, Prafulla Mallik from Dhenkanal, Ranendra Pratap Swain and Pratap Jena from Cuttack district, Padmanav Behera and Niranjan Pujari from Sonepur, Bikram Keshari Arukh from Ganjam, Sameer Das and Tusharkanti Behera from Puri, Sushant Singh from Bargarh, Ashok Panda from Khurda and Jyoti Prakash Panigrahy from Balsore are likely to get berths in Naveen’s new council of ministers.

Raghunandan Das, who defeated senior BJP leader Damodar Rout from Balikuda-Erasama seat, is also likely to find place in the ministry.

Junagarh MLA Dibyashankar Mishra, Kotpad legislator Padmini Dian, Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu, Jagannth Sarka from Rayagada district, Sudam Marndi from Mayurbhanj are also likely to be sworn in as ministers.

Senior BJD leaders Arun Sahoo, Pradeep Panigrahi, Pradip Amat, Snehangini Churia, Usha Devi, Prafulla Samal, PK Deb, Badri Narayan Patra, Pradeep Maharathy, Debi Mishra are not likely to be inducted.

Naveen’s sister Gita Mehta will join Wednesday’s function. Sources said industry captains Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Chairman Naveen Jindal, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri, Apollo Hospitals Group’s Sangita Reddy, Tata Steel’s TV Narendran, Tech Mahindra CEO Chander Prakash Gurnani, Mindtree’s KK Natarajan, Dalmia Bharat Ltd’s Puneet Dalmia, Ramco Group’s PR Venketrama Raja, Asian Heart Institute MD Ramakant Panda are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Eminent sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, veteran singer Prafulla Kar and dancer Priyambada Mohanty have also been invited to the ceremony.