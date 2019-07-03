Bhubaneswar: Interacting with newly-elected party MLAs, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday emphasised the need to be modest, humble and away from corruption.

Patnaik met the newly-elected MLAs over breakfast at Naveen Niwas Wednesday. Of the 145 elected MLAs, 111 are from BJD and 40 of them first-timers in the Assembly.

The party president shared some tips and tricks with the legislators to be successful in politics. “I will suggest you (new MLAs) to accept my advice as ‘‘guru mantra’’ (master’s formula) in order to gain people’s trust on us and our party. Work hard for the welfare of the people without any discrimination,” Patnaik told the new MLAs.

The BJD president’s suggestion to new MLAs to be “simple and humble” is considered politically significant in the backdrop of the arrest of party MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Kumar Meher who forced a junior engineer to do sit-ups in public.

Meher was arrested last month and is in jail on charges of publicly humiliating a government servant belonging to tribal community. Patnaik also advised the first-timers to keep away from arrogance and luxurious lifestyle.

“A gap is created between the people and their representative if an MLA becomes arrogant and maintains a luxurious life style,” Patnaik said. Noting that the people prefer simplicity, Patnaik said, “If an MLA maintains a simple and humble lifestyle, s/he will be elected time and again.”

Citing his own experience, Patnaik, who has been elected to the Assembly five times from one Assembly segment (Hinjili in Ganjam), said, “After getting elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2000, I invited all the BDOs (block development officers) in my constituency and told them to ensure that people, cutting across party lines, get benefits of welfare schemes.”

“Now elections are over. Therefore, all people are equal. There should be no discrimination on party lines,’’ Patnaik said.

Patnaik, who is the only politician to become the Chief Minister of the state five times in a row, asked the MLAs to fulfil the promises made to the people during elections.

“Our Chief Minister told us the way he has been working for the people since his first election to the Assembly in 2000. He suggested us to fulfil the promises made to people and address issues taking everyone’s support,” said Ananta Narayan Jena, a first-timer from Bhubaneswar (Central) constituency.

“Patnaik advised us to work for the welfare of the people with dedication,” said Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhar. “He advised us not to hanker after money and serve the people. He instructed us not to be greedy.” Kanhar also said one of the ministers present there told us not to be greedy for money, gold chains and cars.