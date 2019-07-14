New Delhi: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday resigned from his post.
“I hereby resign as Minister from the Punjab Cabinet,” the former-cricketer-turned politician wrote in his resignation letter.
My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019
Posting the letter on Twitter, Sidhu tweeted: “My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June, 2019.”
“Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab,” he wrote in another tweet.
IANS
