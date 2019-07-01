Raipur: Two vehicles and a machine were set ablaze by Naxals at a road construction site in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Lendra village under Errabore police station area, where road construction work is underway, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha said.

As per the preliminary information, a group of ultras reached the construction site, which is around 500 kms from capital Raipur, and forced the workers to leave, he said.

Before fleeing from the site, the cadres burnt a road roller, a tractor and a mixture machine parked there, he said.

No one was reported to be hurt in the incident, he said.

After being alerted, a team of security forces was rushed to the spot, the SP said adding that a search operation was launched in the area to trace the Naxals.

