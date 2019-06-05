New Delhi: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairman Nand Kumar Sai Wednesday said tribal people, who live close to nature and worship it, are being driven out of forests and nobody is willing to talk about them on World Environment Day.

He also suggested that MPs hold an intensive discussion on the issue of pollution on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin June 17.

“The condition is so bad. People are dying due to the oppressive heat. You are cutting down trees in the name of development and driving tribal people out of their home. These people live close to nature, worship and protect it. But sadly, no one is willing to talk about their plight on World Environment Day,” Sai said.

On the issue of land ownership of tribals, he asked, “Who are you to question their right over forest land?”

“They have been living in jungles for decades. These innocent people are unaware of the technicalities of laws,” Sai added.

The Supreme Court February 13 had ordered eviction of 11.8 lakh ‘illegal forest dwellers’ whose claim for land rights had been rejected.

However, the apex court stayed its ruling and directed the states to file affidavits detailing the process adopted in rejecting the claims. The next hearing will take place July.

The NCST chairman also suggested that government should bring in ‘one man- one tree’ policy to combat pollution.

“The time for formality and photo sessions while planting trees is over.” Sai added.

