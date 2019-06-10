New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded Monday capital punishment for the six convicts in the sensational Kathua gangrape and murder case, and said that the Jammu and Kashmir government should appeal in higher court.

A court in Pathankot sentenced to life imprisonment Monday the three main accused in the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for destruction of evidence.

Sharma welcomed the conviction, but said she was expecting capital punishment for the culprits. “The Jammu and Kashmir government must go for appeal in higher court,” she said. “The guilty should get capital punishment.”

The girl was kidnapped January 10 last year and gangraped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.

The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.

