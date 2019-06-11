Bhubaneswar: A team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) left for the Fani-affected districts of Odisha Tuesday to check out the reconstruction works of the state government.

The three-member NDMA team led by Kamal Kishore arrived in the city Monday night. They left for the cyclone-hit areas in Khurda district after a meeting with the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Bishnupada Sethi, senior officials of the Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) and other officials engaged in post-cyclone restoration works.

“We will visit the cyclone-hit areas and assess the losses. We will also hold a meeting with state officials on reconstruction works,” Kamal Kishore told reporters before leaving for Khurda district.

During their three-day tour of Odisha, the team is scheduled to visit the cyclone-hit areas in Puri district Wednesday.

Sethi said the team appreciated the efforts of the Odisha government in evacuating a record 15 lakh people.

“They were very happy that timely action by the Odisha Government in a coordinated manner saved a lot of lives,” he said.

According to him, the distribution of house building assistance to affected families in Puri will be completed soon.

“We have made an assessment of the damage in 14 districts and in the first stage we have released Rs 197.59 crore,” he said.

“The NDMA team has been given the memorandum which we had submitted to the Centre. They have also discussed the long-term measures necessary to make Odisha disaster resilient,” he said.