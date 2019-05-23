Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo and sitting Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and greenhorn Mimi Chakrabory were among those taking the lead from their respective constituencies in West Bengal, according to initial EC trends. However, it is a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the TMC in most seats

Supriyo of the BJP is leading by 21,379 votes against Moon Moon Sen of TMC from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat,as per the trends. In Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, Abhishek is leading by 3808 votes against Nilanjan Roy of BJP.

BJP candidate Santanu Thakur is leading by 3,461 votes against Mamata Thakur of TMC in Bongaon seat, while Khagen Murmu of the BJP is leading by 4,699 votes against Mausam Noor of the TMC in Malda (North) constituency. Mala Roy of AITC is ahead of BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose by 11,898 votes.

In Kolkata (North) Uttar, Sudip Bandopadhyay of TMC is leading by 5,361 votes against BJP’s Rahul Sinha while John Barla of the saffron party is up by 1,846 votes against Dasrath Tirkey of the TMC in Alipurduar

In Jadavpur, Mimi of TMC is currently leading by a small margin of 214 votes against Anupam Hazra of BJP. In both Bankura and Howrah seats, BJP candidates are ahead of their nearest TMC rivals.

While Subhas Sarkar of BJP is leadings by 2,687 votes against Subrata Mukherjee of TMC in Bankura, former journalist Rantideb Sengupta of BJP is leading by 1,150 votes against footballer and Trinamool candidate Prasun Banerjee.

In Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman of TMC is leading by 10,395 votes against Congress candidate Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

PTI