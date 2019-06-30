Phiringia: A team of doctors at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar successfully removed Saturday a needle that was left behind mistakenly inside the chest of a nursing student during an earlier surgery at the Phulbani district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The family members of Sujata Mallick, the patient, thanked the medical team for their cooperation. They also shared the picture of the needle with the media. Quoting the medical team they informed Sujata is recuperating properly.

Sujata, a resident of Pabangia panchayat’s Masripada village under Phiringia block, is a first year ANM student at the Government Nursing College at Phulbani DHH.

She had been complaining of pain in her chest for the last couple of months. After thorough diagnosis and tests, the doctors said she had a tumor. She had undergone an operation January 3 this year.

However, even after the tumour was removed, Sujata complained of pain in her chest. Again some tests were done and it was found out that a needle had been left behind during the earlier operation.

Another corrective surgery was done January 6, but even then the needle could not be removed. The doctors then advised her to go to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Sujata visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctors asked her to come after three to four months. However facing a financial crunch, Sujata could not go back to MKCG.

Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ carried news on Sujata’s plight June 23 and 29 following which the hospital authority took the case seriously and referred Sujata to AIIMS.

PNN