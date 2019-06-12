Puri: The Nilachakra atop the 12th century Sri Jagannath temple is safe, according to Archaeological survey of India (ASI) superintendent Arun Kumar Mallick.

Mallick in his interim report submitted before the Sri Jgannath temple managing committee Tuesday said that the Neelachakra was examined using drone camera and the analysis found no damages to it.

The core committee of the temple had advised to study the Neelachakra and find out whether it was damaged in the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani which made its land fall in Puri May 3 last.

Mallick said the restoration works of lion head and installation of new idol of Jai Vijay the guarding deities at the lions gate of the temple, damaged in the cyclone are going on and would be completed by June 16, a day before the Snan Purnima of the presiding deities of the shrine.

Jai Vijai idols would be cast on Khaondolite stones the ASI report said.

The ASI core committee would have a meeting in Bhubaneswar to take some important decision on preservation of temple Wednesday,the ASI superintendent said.

