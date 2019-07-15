Mumbai: After spreading laughter with last year’s film ‘Badhaai Ho’, actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have been roped in for Ayushmann Khurrana’s gay love story ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.

‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ is second part of 2017 film ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’.

After the success of Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, which addressed the subject of erectile dysfunction with humour, the second installment of the franchise will delve upon the issue of homosexuality. It will be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Rai of Colour Yellow Productions is happy to work with Neena and Gajraj.

“With ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting,” Rai said in a statement.

“A unique story like this needed talents like Neenaji and Gajraj Rao and I’m so happy to have them onboard,” he added.

The film is scheduled to release early next year.

IANS