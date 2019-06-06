Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Maahi Ve’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Milo Hai Tum Humko, ‘Dilbar’ won many hearts celebrates her birthday today. Apart from this Neha also grabbed headlines post break-up with Himansh Kohli even Neha cried during a reality show.

Let us know why Neha was so down;

Neha and Himansh dated each other for 4 years. They have also worked in a video album Humsafar. Since then, they came closer to each other. Himansh on stage of ‘Indian Idol’ proposed to Neha. Later all of a sudden their break-up news was in headlines.

Then Neha and Himansh deleted their photos from social media. After Neha’s break-up, the condition was such she broke down on ‘Indian Idol’ while she was judging the show. If news was to be believed, Neha was listening to a song of a contestant and which touched her heart. Neha was unhappy, after this, she also penned an emotional lengthy post and shared it.

Post reads:

The first post read, “Mujhe gave pata tha iss duniye mein itne burey loh bhi hote hain. Khair.. sab kuch gawaa ke hosh mein ab aaye, toh kya kiya…” and “I know I’m a celeb..I’m not supposed to write all this.. but I’m human being too.. and aaj kuch zyaada hi toot gayi, isliye couldn’t control my feelings” – (sic)

She also mentioned that she is aware she will be judged by the people and she is prepared for it. “I know now everybody’s gonna talk about it now.. People are ginna judge me.. pata nahin lod kya bolenge.. some people are gonna say things which I haven’t even done but koi nahin.. mujhe aadat ho gayi hai sab snne ki.. sab sehne ki” – (sic) she added.

Neha had even suffered bouts of depression.

PNN/Agencies