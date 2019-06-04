Mumbai: Actor Himansh Kohli, who made headlines in 2018 after his much-talked-about break-up with popular singer Neha Kakkar, has reportedly been approached by the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 13.’

Both, Neha and Himansh have been in the news for their public break-up. While, the couple had confessed their relationship on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 10’. Sadly, the duo parted ways in December 2018.

The actor made his TV debut with Channel V’s show ‘Humse Hai Liife.’ He was also seen in films like ‘Yaariaan’ and ‘Sweetiee Weds NRI,’ ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’ and ‘Ranchi Diaries.’

‘Bigg Boss 13,’ is all set to premiere September 29, 2019, and the sets of the new show will be erected in Goregoan, Mumbai instead of Lonavala this time. The makers of the show have started approaching celebrities for the show.

Buzz has it that this time there will be no commoners in ‘Bigg Boss’. Karan Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rannvijay Singha, Ankita Lokhande, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Zareen Khan are among the celebrities, who have reportedly been approached for the show.