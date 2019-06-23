New Delhi: BJP’s working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Sunday that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru refused to order an inquiry into the death of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

After observing Mookerjee’s 66th death anniversary at the Shahidi Park near the Feroz Shah Kotla ground here, Nadda arrived at the party office along with Union Home Minister and party chief Amit Shah to pay floral tributes to the Jan Sangh founder.

Addressing party workers, Nadda said, “The whole country demanded an inquiry into the death of Mookerjee, but Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru did not order it. History is witness to this. Mookerjee’s sacrifice will never go in vain and the BJP is committed to this cause.”

Mookerjee died June 23, 1953 as a detainee in Jammu and Kashmir after being arrested at Lakhenpur, May 11 while trying to enter the state illegally to protest against a law that prohibited entry of Indian citizens there without a permit.

Shah also remembered the Jan Sangh founder. “For Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjeeji, only nation was supreme; that is why he sacrificed power and everything else for the unity and integrity of the country. Mookerjee was the person who launched the first nationalist movement. He was against one country, two legislations, two emblems and two Constitutions,” Shah tweeted in Hindi later in the day.

“With the aim of rebuilding India, Dr. Mookerjee founded the Jan Sangh. Today, if we can go to Jammu and Kashmir without a permit and West Bengal is an integral part of India, it is all due to Mookerjee’s sacrifice. I bow at the feet of such a patriot on his martyrdom day,” the BJP chief added.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Mookerjee and recalled his contribution to the nation.

Naidu said Mookerjee ‘worked tirelessly for the development of the nation’ and left an ‘indelible mark’ as an ‘eminent educationist, reformer and administrator’.

Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: “Remembering Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his Martyrdom Day. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians.”

IANS