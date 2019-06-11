New Delhi:Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to intervene and provide assistance to bus mishap victims from Odisha.

In his letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, a bus carrying 23 pilgrims from Odisha met with an accident in Kathmandu at 1am Tuesday. The bus (NA 6 KHA 9030) was on its way to Kathmandu from Janakpur when it met with an accident at Mangalpur.

“I gather that two pilgrims, Bijay Kumar Jena, 52, and Charan Biswal, 54, were killed on the spot while three pilgrims – Sarbeshwar Jena, 55, Sheshadev Jena, 53, and Karuna Karjuna Awasthi, 63 – are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Birjung Neuro Hospital, Karki,” Pradhan said.

The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at government health facility in Chandranigahapur for post-mortem and the other injured passengers are being treated at Chandranigahapur hospital.

The pilgrims belong to Khurda and Puri districts. “In view of the sensitivity of the matter, I seek your personal intervention and request you to take it up with the concerned officials for extending all possible assistance to the victims, post-mortem of the deceased and facilitation for their repatriation,” Pradhan wrote in the letter.