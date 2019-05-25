Kendrapara: A social activist Saturday moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Nepal, seeking a thorough probe into the mysterious death of mountaineer Kalpana Das and 13 other climbers on Mount Everest.

“The NHRC of Nepal should take cognisance of the matter and direct the authorities to probe the circumstances under which Kalpana and the other mountaineers died on Mt. Everest. It is due to the mismanagement by Nepal authorities and allowing overcrowding of climbers,” alleged petitioner Akhand, a member of Bhubaneswar-based Civil Society Forum on Human Rights.

Kalpana, 50, died above the balcony area on Mt. Everest May 23 afternoon, while descending from the summit. Kalpana, Kanchhi Maya Tamang of Nepal and Liyamu Ma of China made it to the summit of Mt Everest at around 12:55 pm. Kalpana, who fell ill during the descent, died near the balcony area.

Kalpana had left for Nepal April 23 from Bhubaneswar. After reaching the peak, she had trouble walking and she was coming down with the help of Sherpas (Nepali guides).

When they reached the balcony area, her breathing stopped. An official informed her family that her leg was not well and that she was climbing slowly. Later, an official team from Nepal said her body was found hanging from the balcony area.

Due to mismanagement and overcrowding of climbers on the mountain, in this season at least 14 climbers have died. The death toll this week is at least seven, more than the total for the whole of 2018, said Akhand.

Reports said the season witnessed at least 14 fatal incidents with five deaths on Mt. Everest, three each on Mt. Kanchenjunga and Mt. Makalu as well as one each on Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Annapurna and Mt. Cho Oyu.

The Government of Nepal handed out 378 permits this year, exceeding the previous record of 373 in 2017. Climbers are assisted by Nepali guides. This could mean that about 750 climbers will be attempting to scale the mountain at the same time in May when the weather is favourable.

“This creates jams near the summit as record numbers make the ascent, despite calls to limit the number of climbing permits. There are two rows of climbers. As there is only one fixed rope at the summit, climbers ascending and descending the summit will have to share the rope,” the petitioner said.

Akhand requested the NHRC through an online complaint that the deaths of Kalpana and other climbers should be investigated.

“Why was the body of Kalpana found hanging in the balcony area? One of the prime reasons for the deaths is the overcrowding of climbers. The Nepal authorities must be made accountable for it,” he said.