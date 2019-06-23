In summer, the pleasure of bathing is something different and when the cool air of Ac/ Cooler touches the wet body, it doubles the pleasure. But do you know that all these habits are very harmful for our health and skin.

If you do these things then stop it right now. Follow the below given precautions while taking bath:

Use towel gently: After bathing, don’t the directly rub the towel on the boy. Rather use it in dapping style. Rubbing the body makes porse more sensitive and will start losing moisture and glow.

Use curd, Chick pea flour (Besan) flour: Daily use of soap can strip moisture from skin. It would be better if you use natural ingredient like curd-besan, Multani mittior or Ayurvedic soap for bathing, which will maintain natural oil.

Stop bathing too long: Stop bathing long time, it may be harmful for the skin. 10 to 15 minutes is enough for a bath.

Use Moisturizer: It is very important to moisturize the body after bathing. Therefore, after bathing, moisturizer should be applied so that it gets absorbed well in the body.

Scrubbing: Scrubbing helps to remove the dust deposited in the face and body. But avoid using it daily. Scrubbing twice a week is enough to remove the frozen dirt on the body.