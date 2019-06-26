Bhubaneswar: Senior advocate and former Bar Council of India Chairman Ashok Parija Wednesday took charge as the Advocate General of Odisha.

He replaced senior advocate Surya Prasad Mishra in his new post.

Born in 1961, Parija was enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Orissa at the age of 23. Following his enrolment in 1984, Parija practised under former Advocate General for Odisha Bijoy Mahanti.

He was designated a senior advocate in 2003 in the Orissa High Court. Years later in 2008, he was elected a member of Bar Council of Orissa.

The same year, in August, he became member of Bar Council of India. In July 2011, he was elected Chairman of the Bar Council of India succeeding former Solicitor General of India Gopal Subramaniam.