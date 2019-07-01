Cuttack: Newly appointed Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das along with civic body’s Deputy Executive Engineer DR Tripathy, Deputy Commissioner Debasish Mohanty and Health Welfare department went around different places in Cuttack to inspect the drainage and sanitation problems rising in the city.

She visited Roxy Lane, Dolomundai, Sangam Cinema Hall road, Mahatab Road, Khannagar Sluice Gate and various places to inspect the sanitation and drainage issues.

Due to heavy rainfall Saturday, most of the drains in the city have been jammed with wastes, garbage and plastic making it difficult to separate dirty drain water and rain water. Water leaked into houses has made lives even more miserable. The broken slabs over drains have not been repaired yet.

The CMC Commissioner directed to clean all the drains as soon as possible. She also ordered regular sanitation work and called for the improvement of the streetlight systems in the localities so that people do not have to face this problem again.

After inspecting the drainage and sewerage system, she asked the officials to remain alert to prevent water-logging in the areas.

Das also listened to the grievances of residents and asked the officials to focus on citizen-centric services.

