Bhubaneswar: In view of growing discontent among medical practitioners across the country, Odisha Health Minister Wednesday hinted at taking measures to motivate doctors in performing their duties.

Speaking to reporters here after addressing the doctors during district medical officer (CDMO) and public health officers’ (PHOs) conference at the state Secretariat, Das said that these measures would be part of the new health policy that the state will launch shortly.

He assured the doctors that a number of committees will be set up in several medical colleges to address the issues being faced by them.

Doctors’ issues apart, the minister emphasised that the new health policy will ensure free healthcare services to each in the state.

Replying to a question on outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in neighbouring Bihar, Das said that there is no such situation in the state. He further assured that the state is fully prepared to tackle any eventualities and has started taking preventive measures such as checking quality of litchies on sale in the market.