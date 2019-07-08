Malkangiri: The inauguration of a suspension bridge over the Sarakubandh rivulet in Swabhiman area has brought smile on faces of residents of Ralegada panchayat. This incidentally is one of the most remote and cut off areas in this district.

The Maoist-infested cut-off localities in this district are known as ‘Swabhiman’ areas. The construction of this new bridge will certainly enable the residents of the Swabhiman area lead a better life.

Life has been tough for the people of Ralegada panchayat. They were virtually cut off from the rest of the world. Going to other side of the Sarakubandh rivulet was always a huge problem. During the monsoons, Ralegada virtually became inaccessible. Ferrying patients to hospitals was virtually impossible and many breathed their last due to lack of medical facilities. Now the people feel that the new suspension bridge will end their woes.

The residents of Ralegada panchayat expressed their satisfaction by praising the government. “Now our children are managing to go to schools comfortably. Vehicles and ambulances are also coming to our villages. The bridge has ended our sufferings,” said Saddhu Khila, a villager.

When contacted, project administrator, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Ramkrushna Gond said that due to lack of communication the panchayat had been devoid of any kind of development. From now on, the picture will change.

PNN