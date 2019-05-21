Mumbai: Amid controversy about sharing a meme of Aishwarya Rai, actor and businessman Vivek Oberoi released the new trailer PM Narendra Modi biopic in which he plays the title role.

The film is slated to release in May 24.

The producers of the movie had shared the first trailer of the film in March but soon after the controversies pooled, the trailer had to be removed from the internet.

With just a couple of days left for the film to hit the screens, the makers have treated its fans with a second trailer, and it throws light to the untold story of PM Modi.

The two minutes twelve seconds long trailer shows the struggling phase of PM Modi, played by Vivek Oberoi. The trailer shows how PM Modi rose from nothing and became one of the most powerful political leaders of the world, from his powerful speeches to elections campaign.

The trailer touches all the important details of PM Modi’s life and is sure to entice the audience to the theaters.

Notably, Monday, Vivek Oberoi had released a new poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic. The actor shared the poster on his social media which read, “Aa rahe hain dobara PM Narendra Modi… Ab koi nahi rok sakta (PM Narendra Modi is coming again and this time no one can stop him).”

The film, which was prepared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was to be released April 11, but the Election Commission banned it citing Code of Conduct for the General Elections 2019.

In its order last month, the Election Commission had banned the screening of the film during the election period saying that any film that benefits any political entity or person should not be displayed in electronic media.

Directed by Umang Kumar, the film also features Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta and Darshan Kumar. Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit are co-producers of the film.

