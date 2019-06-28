Train journeys home from a long day at work can be extremely exhausting.

The fatigue coupled with strangers cramped up together can be a harrowing affair if you are someone who prefers solitude and quiet.

Recently, New York based civil rights attorney Joel Wertheimer, after a long and tiring day at work, got on a train hoping for a calm, quiet journey home. Instead, he was forced into singing Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’with a carriage full of New Yorkers.

Wertheimer posted a video of the incredible incident on Twitter with the following caption: “Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker.”

“I wasn’t in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens,” he added.

Another Twitter user, Sarah Gray, was also in the same carriage with her family.

“My family and I were on this same car. Thanks so much for sharing this moment of NY magic. Tho, you missed the best part: when you all belted out the high part, ‘Don’t want to hear you…!’ Also that collective groan when he walked off before the song ended. And applause,” wrote Sarah.

Sometimes, you just need a bit of Backstreet Boys in your life.

Here’s how social media reacted:

