Baripada: A newborn baby boy was rescued from Nahasol jungle of Sureidihi panchayat under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district Saturday morning.

The baby, being in bad health condition, was immediately rushed to PRM Medical College and hospital here.

According to reports, the baby came to notice while some local women were going through the Nahasol jungle Saturday morning. They got to know about the baby after they heard his cry from a gunny bag nearby. Without losing a moment they went up to the bag and found the baby boy crying as there were ants all over his body.

Local leader Rakesh Singh, Anganwadi worker Seeta Hembram and ASHA worker Heeramani Soren got the baby admitted at the hospital.

“Even though finding abandoned newborn baby girls have become quite a common thing, it is not so with boys. This could have been an unwed mother who dumped the baby fearing social stigma,” said a local.

PNN