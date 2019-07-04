Chhendipada: Photos of the body of a newborn which was buried after recovery from a pond in Angul district have gone viral on social media platforms, Thursday.

Some villagers of Chhendiapada village had gone to a pond, popularly titled as ‘Dhudamal Pond’, to attend nature’s call. They spotted the body of the baby floating in water. After fishing it out, they buried it.

Local residents suspected someone of having thrown the body into the pond after delivery. However, they want to find out the person behind the act and whether the baby was still alive when it was thrown into the pond. The people feel that some clues about the incident may appear if someone recognises the newborn.

