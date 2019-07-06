Bhawanipatna: A newlywed woman was found hanging in Karlasodha village under Bhawanipatna sadar police limits in Kalahandi district Friday. While her in-laws claimed it to be a case of suicide, the woman’s father alleged that she has been murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Sabitri Rana, wife of Jitendra Rana.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. Registering a case on the basis of the deceased’s father allegation, police have launched an investigation.

According to a source, Sabitri — daughter of Bhagyaban Rana of Baragaon under sadar police limits — married to Jitendra — son of Benudhar Rana of Karlasodha village — March 8 this year.

Her father said that his daughter’s husband and her in-laws had been torturing her and they are involved in the murder. “They are trying to give it a suicide angle to evade arrest,” he alleged.

PNN