Paris: Star footballer Neymar will return to training for Paris Saint-Germain Monday and the club is aware of that, said his father and agent.

“We had commercial and institutional commitments (on Friday, Saturday) set,” Neymar Sr told Fox Sports Brasil. “For the past five years, (Neymar’s) institute takes part in those.

“PSG, with the presence of president Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) included, took part in those events. I don’t understand the reason for this arbitrariness. We are annoyed by this but PSG knew about this situation.”

PSG sporting director Leonardo was quoted by ESPNFC as saying that those dates “were not agreed with PSG” and that Neymar would face the same consequences as “any other employee” for his unapproved absence. The Brazil star striker has been linked with former club FC Barcelona.