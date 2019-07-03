BHUBANESWAR: Youngsters have their own language or lingo to express themselves. Nowadays it’s more about lingos like ‘meeting up in the café,’ ‘going to the disc’ or ‘partying all night’ and Gen-X has it all queued up.

While many get away from their parents’ prying ears before using their new lingo, some find it cool. Orissa Post talked to students of some engineering colleges, NIFT and IITians to know more about this.

Some common words and phrases coined by students of IIT Bhubaneswar are now part of their campus dictionary. Exclusively used by students, they are cryptic codes that unite the campus and create memories of a lifetime. Let’s have a look at some of them.

A verb ‘Pfaff’ signifies the act of saving your reputation by using outlandish and totally unrelated terms in examination answer papers and hoping for some miraculous step marks.

A noun ‘Batchmeets’ is a dreaded word that can bring the laziest students to their toes. It is a mass gathering called ‘Holyplacecom’ or the Student Executive Council to address relevant issues.

An idiom TNHP stands for ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ (You can’t do it). When a student fails to crack a code or solve a problem at IIT, his friends use this expression to describe him.

Anita Deshmukh, an IITian, says that lingos are a modern way to be cool and it’s kind of a code used among friends.

Mahalaya Pratim, a student of the institute, said that his friends say ‘Iss desh mein naa aana Lado,’ while friendly ragging him and ‘Aap katar mein hain,’ while making juniors stand for coffee, which is quite fun.

Often these codes are not understood by teachers as youngsters keep changing their lingo quite frequently like the passwords of their phones. Derek Asim, a student of XIMB, orders food at the campus canteen as ‘Magnum Opus’ which means big, fancy dishes.

Similarly they address their parents as safe house and institute as war zone which is clearly understood by peer groups.

The acronym ROFL means ‘rolling on the floor laughing.’ LMAO (Laughing My Ass Off) and NM (Never Mind) are getting approval from youngsters across the globe, and they are now making acronyms their new lingo.

Chaitali Shome, OP