Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the district administration of Khurda and other government departments to conduct a probe into the allegation of use of forest areas near Jaydev Vihar in the city for non-forest use.

Environmentalist Subhash Mohapatra had earlier moved the Green Tribunal seeking its intervention in the alleged use of 568 acre of forest land near Jaydev Vihar by commercial players like hoteliers, institutions, realtors and others. It is alleged that the use of forest land for non-forest purposes is being done in violation of environmental laws. Moreover, it is claimed, adequate permissions have not been taken from the authorities concerned for such activities.

The tribunal, in its latest order, has asked the Khurda Collector and Chandaka Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to inspect the site and investigate the matter. The apex green panel has also suggested to take appropriate steps if the private players are found guilty.

In the order, the NGT said, “…Concerned District Collector and DFO are directed to consider the allegations in the petition and conduct an inspection of the area in question and ascertain the genuineness of the allegation made and if there is any infraction of any of the provision of statutes, they are at liberty to take action, if any, to be taken in this regard and submit a factual and action-taken report in this regard within a period of two months.”

Admitting the petition, the NGT said the concerns raised by the petitioners are cases of environmental violations and need to be discussed. “Considering the allegation in the petition, we are satisfied that there arises substantial question relating to environment. Petition is admitted,” the tribunal said.

Moreover, a CAG report published in 2012 also talked about the alleged violation where it had cited around three-four cases of use of forest land for commercial activities without adequate approval.

Many premier hotels and real estate units are now reported to be flourishing in this area. The case is scheduled to be heard after two months after the Khurda Collector and Chandaka DFO submit their inspection and probe report before the tribunal.