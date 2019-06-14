Chhatrapur: Even as the government and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) spend crores of rupees on road safety awareness programmes, NH-16 in Ganjam district has turned out to be a death zone.

With accidents on the rise, the district has recorded 962 accidents between 2016 and May 2019 on the highway. Moreover, during this period, more than 1200 people have been left with serious injuries.

According to a report submitted to the District Road Safety Committee, as many as 342 road mishaps have been witnessed in Ganjam district in 2019. As many as 193 people have lost their lives in these mishaps in the last five months.

Out of this, at least 45 died due to mishaps on NH-16, 28 in State Highway (SH), 102 in state government roads and 18 in other places. Moreover, another 234 have sustained injuries in the mishaps this year.

In January, there are 80 deaths while 33 died in February, 42 in March, 33 in April and another 36 in May.

Similarly, in 2018 May-2019 May, the district witnessed 357 accidents with the death of 196 people while another 227 were injured. In the fiscal year of 2017-2018, there were 738 accidents with the death of 389 people while 489 sustained injuries.

Similarly, from May 2016 to May 2017, there were 716 accidents in which 380 people died with 355 people sustaining injuries.

As per a preliminary probe, Ganjam has five accident-prone roads with NH-16 topping the list. Among others are Ujjleswari Temple Road, Parala Maharaj Engineering School Road-Narendrapur Road, Golanthara Chitirana Square-Haldiapadar Square-Haldiapadar bus-stand, Jilundi Square-Bhanjanagar road and Karadabadi village to Sorada toll gate.

The increasing number of road mishaps has been attributed to huge crowds on the NH, lack of traffic signals, risky ride by minors, lack of awareness, no traffic police, parking of large vehicles on NH, stray of cattle and drunken driving.

The accidents are more frequent in 10 police station areas in Ganjam district. This year alone, 19 road accidents were reported from Hinjili police station area, 10 from Purushottampur area, 13 from Khallikote area, 18 from Bhanjanagar area, 8 from Rambha area, 30 from Golanthara police limits area, 15 from Berhampur traffic police station area, 13 from Digapahandi area, 14 from Berhampur Sadar police limits area and 11 road mishap from Jarada police limits area.

Locals demanded officials identify the accident prone areas and take immediate steps to put up warning signage and build speed breakers. When contacted, district transport officer said following a directive from the Collector, steps are being taken to prevent and curb accidents.