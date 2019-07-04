Puri: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said that the toll collection will not be stopped at Pipili toll plaza in view of the ongoing Rath Yatra.

Earlier, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had announced that the toll fees will be waived off during Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Sunabesha to ensure free flow of vehicles and to encourage more pilgrims to the town.

NHAI authorities, however, refuted the claim and said that the SJTA authorities had made the announcement without consulting with them. NHAI had also written a letter to SJTA chief Pradipta Mohapatra to clarify about the issue.

“In toll fee rules, there is no such provision for providing free access to commuters on such occasions. Toll plaza at Pipili is being operated by private contractor through competitive bidding and toll operator is required to deposit the full quoted amount irrespective of traffic volume,” the NHAI said in the letter.