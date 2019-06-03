Cuttack: A petition has been filed with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking compensation for a six-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused in Bhubaneswar in April this year.

In his petition, rights activist Jayant Das has informed the apex rights body that a 41-year-old daily wager, who hails from Kendrapara’s Mahakalapara and was residing Patharbandha Slum under Sahid Nagar police limits in Bhubaneswar, had sexually abused the six-year-old girl of the slum April 19. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

“The victim is entitled to get Rs 7 lakh assistance in accordance with the Home department’s compensation scheme. However, she is yet to avail the benefit. The inordinate delay in facilitation of the assistance has not only deprived her of availing the benefit but also violated the human rights,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner has urged the commission to direct the Chief Secretary for expeditious disbursement of the assistance to the victim.

According to the case details, accused Birendra Pradhan, a neighbour of the victim, had visited the victim’s place in the evening when he forced himself on her spotting the minor girl alone. The heinous incident, however, came to the fore after the victim’s family found her crying.