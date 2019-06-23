Bhubaneswar: A few hours after two persons were trampled to death by elephants near Suleipai village under Kaniha Forest Range in Angul, a petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Sunday seeking justice for the victims.

Taking note of a report published by this media (June 22), rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has urged the commission to direct the Forest department Principal Secretary to pay Rs 12 lakh compensation to the next of kin of each of the victims— Debadatta Samal and Sudhakar Mohanty. Besides, Nayak also sought directive to the Principal Secretary to ensure insurance and other benefits to the bereaved families and send the proof of compensation disbursal to the Commission before the next hearing.

Attributing the mishap to the sheer negligence of officials of Kaniha Forest Range in Angul who failed to discharge their duty, the petitioner sought a directive to the Principal Secretary to take exemplary action against the erring Forest officials. Moreover, the Principal Secretary shall send an Action Taken Report to NHRC within four weeks, the petition (7182/IN/2019) reads.

The mishap occurred around 4pm Friday when the victims were working at their farmlands. “Elephants strayed into their farmlands and attacked them. Sudhakar was crushed to death at the instant, while Debadatta suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Talcher Hospital where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’, the petitioner informed the apex rights body.