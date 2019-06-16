Bhubaneswar: A day after this newspaper reported the death of an expectant woman owing to alleged medical negligence in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada, a petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Sunday seeking justice for the deceased.

In his petition (6890/IN/2019), rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has informed the Commission that the victim Bangi Murmu, wife of Dasarathi Murmu, of Ghantasila village under Khunta police limits in the tribal dominated district had developed labour pains June 11.

“She was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) soon after. The ultrasonography report confirmed that she was carrying twins. However, she died at the healthcare facility,” the petitioner informed the apex rights body quoting Dasarathi who attributed the death to the gross negligence of the PRMMCH doctors.

The petitioner approached the Commission seeking a directive to the Chief Secretary to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of deceased and submit the compensation disbursal proof with NHRC before the next hearing.

Nayak also sought a directive to the Health Secretary to take exemplary action against the earring doctors of PRMMCH. The Health Secretary is required to submit documentary evidence of the Action Taken Report with the apex rights body within four weeks, he said.