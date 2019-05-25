Cuttack: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from SCB Medical College and Hospital superintendent with regard to the death of a pregnant woman at the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department of the health institute September 6, 2015.

The rights body has asked the SCB superintendent to submit his report within four weeks. It has also threatened to summon the hospital superintendent if he fails to submit the report within the said time period.

Soon after receiving the NHRC notice, SCB superintendent CBK Mohanty held discussions with the doctors of Gynaecology and Obstetrics department Friday. Mohanty also verified documents with regard to the diseases and treatment to the pregnant woman.

Sumitra Dehury of Kuakhia in Jajpur district was admitted to the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department of SCB. Dehury was suffering from some pregnancy related complications. She died while being treated at the premium hospital.

Dehury’s husband Sangram had filed a case in the NHRC alleging medical negligence for her death.