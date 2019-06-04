New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has brought separatist leader Masrat Alam Bhat — alleged ringleader of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir– from a state prison to Delhi to question him in connections with a terror funding case.

Bhat was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail Monday by a team comprising of the NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

NIA is to produce Bhat before a special court here to seek his custody for interrogation in connection with the terror funding case which the agency registered May 2017 after violence erupted in the Kashmir Valley.

The anti-terror agency in January 2018, filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in connection with the terror funding case.

Bhat is the second separatist leader after Yasin Malik to be brought by the NIA here in connection with the case.

So far, the agency has arrested several separatist leaders, including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

