Los Angeles: Nicole Kidman is all set to executive produce drama series ‘Crime Farm’ for ‘Warner Media’s’ upcoming streaming service.

The show, described as a ‘psychosexual love story’, is based on forensic homicide experts and real-life couple Selma and Richard Eikelenboom, as per reports published in ‘Variety’.

The couple’s marriage thrives on their all-consuming investigations into the depravity of the world’s most notorious criminals. As a seminal case upends the paradigm of their relationship, their unique, unconventional and sometimes dangerous arrangement stretches the boundaries of marriage and science to the limit.

The show will be written and executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, best known for serving as show-runner on TNT series ‘Claws’.

Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari under their ‘Blossom Films’ banner.

No casting for the project has yet been announced. However, Kidman who is an Oscar winning actress is expected to feature in an important role.

Kidman’s Emmy-winning series ‘Big Little Lies’ is currently streaming on ‘Hotstar’. She was also recently cast in Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of ‘The Prom’, also starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Awkwafina and Ariana Grande.

