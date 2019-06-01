Mumbai: After the debacle of Munna Michael, Nidhi Agerwal has moved down South. The actress is getting busy with back to back offers in the South film industry.

At present, she made her debut in Tamil along with Jayam Ravi with director Lakshman. This upcoming film would be produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar of Home Movie Makers, the producers of his recent hit Adangamaru.

Most happening Nidhi Agerwal (of Munna Michael, Savyasaachi and Mr. Majnu fame) would be pairing up with Ravi in this film, thereby marking her Tamil debut. Nidhi has a good following among the youth for her pretty looks, slender figure and glamour quotient.

Nidhi will also be hoping for a fruitful beginning with Ravi, when this film goes on the floors. She often uploads pictures on her Instagram account and makes her fans go crazy.

Have a look at her Instagram pictures:

We also wish Nidhi the best in her impending Tamil debut.