Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar Monday asked Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate allegations of corruption in 1,300 works of the Jalyukt Shivar programme.

Jalyukt Shivar is one of the state’s flagship projects involving the deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds.

“The ACB can investigate the allegations levelled in some 1,300 works carried out under Jalyukta Shivar. I direct the water conservation minister to appoint ACB to investigate the matter,” Nimbalkar said.

The issue was raised in the upper house by NCP MLC Hemant Takle. Another NCP legislator Vidhya Chavan alleged that in Purandar tehsil alone corruption worth Rs 200 crore has taken place and asked for it to be probed.

Nimbalkar, while closing the debate on the issue, asked Sawant to include Purandar tehsil’s suspicious works in the ACB’s scope of investigation.